Law graduate assessment test stayed

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court has stayed Law Graduate Assessment Test that was going to be held tomorrow (Sunday) in Punjab as Higher Education Commission failed to establish its examination centres in Multan and Bahawalpur.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by a law graduate from Bahawalpur, Mahreen Fatima.

Pleading the petition, Advocate Ch Aftab Mubarak told the court that the petitioner being a permanent resident of Bahawalpur Division applied for the Law-GAT. He said similarly so many other law graduates from the same division also applied for the test being held on July 28.

However, he said, the HEC did not establish its centres for the examination in Bahawalpur Division to facilitate the candidates belonging to South Punjab.

He said the petitioner and other candidates had to face the hardship by travelling to Lahore for the examination. He pointed out that previously all the examinations for enrolment as an advocate had been held in Bahawalpur, in which students of divisional level appeared. He said there was no legal bar to establish examination centre in Bahawalpur.

The counsel asked the court to order the respondent to establish an examination centre in Bahawalpur for the Law-Gat to facilitate the candidates of Bahawalpur Division.

A counsel appearing on behalf of the HEC showed its inability to constitute centres at Multan and Bahawalpur; however, failed to provide any legal justification.

The court observed that the non-constitution of the centres at least the LHC benches level was not only a discrimination with the applicants of the areas but also amounted to deprive them of their fundamental rights.

“Respondents are restrained to hold the examination in all over the Punjab,” said the order passed by the court, which also required the respondents, including Punjab Bar Council to submit their replies by August 7.