Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed on Friday while Met office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said seasonal low lay over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to spread across southern parts during the next 48 hours.

They predicted widespread rains/ wind-thunderstorm is was expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions), northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, D G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Zhob, Sibbi, Kalat, Naseerabad divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places during the said period.

On Friday, rain/ wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, D G Khan, Faisalabad, Malakand, Kohat, Zhob divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.