Three children die in roof collapse

LAHORE : Three children were killed and their seven other family members injured when the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed at Mominpura on Friday morning.

Victims Razia Bibi, her husband and eight children, residents of Mominpura New Abadi, Baghbanpura, were asleep when the roof of their house caved in, as a result of which, all family members were trapped under the debris. Rescuers rushed to the scene and pulled them out of the debris and rushed them to hospital where three children, Haroon, 8, Khurram Shahzad, 6 and Sonia, 10, succumbed to their injuries. The condition of the deceased's mother, Razia, was also stated to be critical.

accidents: At least four people were killed and 891 injured in different road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 797 road accidents in all the 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. As many as 513 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals and 378 people sustaining minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

Security: The security of mosques, imambargahs and other religious places remained tight on Jummat-ul-Mubarik in the metropolis. All the SPs and DSPs reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places.

Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.

Man held: Sadr division police arrested a man on charges of stalking and harassing a woman in the Raiwind area.

The arrested accused was identified as Arslan. Meanwhile, the capital city police officer warned that harassment of women would not be tolerated.

crackdown: Model Town division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 285 criminals and seized arms and drugs.

Police seized 19 pistols, two rifle, two kg and 700grm charas and 586 litre liquor. Model Town division police busted gangs and arrested their six members along and recovered loot worth more than 350,000 from them. Moreover six proclaimed offenders of A&B categories and 53 court absconders were also arrested. Police also recovered more than Rs 53,000 from gamblers. Seventy-eight people were arrested for violating the laws on kite flying, wheelie, loudspeaker use and price control.

public complaints: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Deputy Inspector General of Police Lahore Ashfaq Khan held an open court at his office and listened to the problems of the citizens.

The citizens apprised him of various issues on which DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan issued orders to the police officers concerned for redress of their genuine grievances.

He ordered police station of Lower Mall to register an FIR against accused of snatching prize bonds worth Rs75,000 from an visually-impaired man, Bashir Chishti.