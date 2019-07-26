Four in 10 children in Punjab are stunted: survey

LAHORE : In Punjab, nearly four out of 10 under five-year age children are stunted, while nearly two out of every 10 children under five suffer from wasting, this form of acute malnutrition puts affected children at high risk of dying.

According to the new Provincial Dissemination of National Nutrition Survey (NNS) 2018-19, 23.5 percent children under five were found to be underweight while 9.9 percent were overweight in Punjab. Moreover, the survey finds that one out of eight adolescent girls and nearly two in eight adolescent boys are underweight in the province while approximately 41 percent of the adolescent girls are anaemic.

The survey was jointly launched by Punjab Planning and Development Board in collaboration with UNICEF Pakistan here Friday. The findings of the survey were shared by Prof Dr Zulfiqar A Bhutta, Founding Director of Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health, Aga Khan University. The survey results are key to shaping the nutrition and healthcare policy landscape of the province.

The event was hosted in order to highlight the key findings of NNS 2018-19, to highlight the prevailing situation of malnutrition in Punjab, to initiate dialogue with regards to provincial policy development around malnutrition and to reiterate the Punjab government’s commitment towards making nutrition priority.

NNS 2018-2019 is the largest ever nutrition survey in the history of Pakistan, inclusive of provincial and district level data. The survey provides robust evidence for programming to scale up nutrition sensitive and nutrition specific interventions with a high level of development and progress. NNS 2018-19 was conducted by Aga Khan University in collaboration with Ministry of Health Services Regulation and Coordination (MoNHSR&C), along with the support of UNICEF Pakistan and Department for International Development (DFID).

The survey assesses the nutrition status of 40,452 households across Punjab. Children under-five, adolescent girls and women of child bearing age were the primary focus while collecting the data on nutrition indicators, along with data on access to water and its quality, hygiene and sanitation, food security and disability among children.

Addressing on the occasion, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that preventing and reducing malnutrition saved lives, reduced illness, enabled children to learn and helped individuals and countries to alleviate poverty. She said that malnutrition was the government’s top priority and ministries concerned had been engaged in efforts to address the issue of malnutrition.

Planning and Development Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rahman Gilani said “Sustainable Development Goal 2 - Zero Hunger” specifically will address the need to end all forms of malnutrition by 2030. It can only be achieved if no child, woman or man is left behind regardless of how difficult and challenging the circumstances may be.

Chief Nutrition, UNICEF Pakistan Mr Eric Alain said that the UNICEF along with its UN partners was committed to support and would continue working with the government in its efforts to reduce prevalence of all forms of malnutrition among vulnerable groups in the province.

