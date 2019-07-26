4,000 RO plants to be installed at schools, 1,300 at hospitals

The Sindh government will install 4,000 reverse osmosis (RO) plants at schools and 1,300 at various public hospitals in the province.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said this on Friday while presiding over a meeting on the implementation of directives of the Judicial Commission on Water and Sanitation.

He said a total of Rs2 billion had been allocated in the Annual Development Programme for the installation of RO plants at schools and hospitals in Sindh.

Public Health Engineering (PHE) Secretary Roshan Ali Sheikh informed the meeting that on the directives of the water commission, a total of 104 water supply schemes had been completed, as many as 268 schemes would be completed before June 2020, and tenders had been issued for 122 others.

Sheikh said 2,368 RO plants had been installed in various locations of the province, of which 1,603 were functional and 760 not functional.

The chief secretary directed the PHE secretary to make sure that all the RO plants were functioning at full capacity.

The meeting was informed that Rs2.8 billion had been released to the oversight committees for the operations and maintenance of water supply schemes.

Health department officers said 11 incinerators had been rehabilitated and eight new incinerators would be installed at various hospitals of the province.

It had been directed by the water commission that every district must have a landfill site, a representative of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) informed the meeting. It was told that the SSWMB had written to the deputy commissioners for the allocation of land for landfill sites.

The chief secretary directed all the divisional commissioners to provide land for the landfill site in every district. He said all directives of the water commission were being implemented in letter and spirit.

He also directed the Sindh transport department and the Sindh Environmental Protection Authority (Sepa) to conduct a joint survey of air pollution in Karachi.

The chief secretary also directed the school education secretary to introduce literature and books about environment in educational institutions.

The meeting was also attended by Irrigation Secretary Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, General Administration Secretary Syed Hassan Naqvi, Industries Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh and officers of Sepa, the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, the Karachi Development Authority and the Water and Sanitation Agency.