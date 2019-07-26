Anchorperson’s murder key witness dies

KARACHI: The driver of Arif Zaman who allegedly attempted to commit suicide a few days ago breathed his last during treatment at hospital on Friday night. Muhammad Nadeem, a driver of Atif Zaman was under treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center after he attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison five days ago. He was also kept at ventilator for a couple of days. Reportedly, he attempted to commit suicide to avoid police investigations as he was one of the witnesses but didn't appear before investigators and court, however, his family denied the reports stating the deceased took the extreme step due to financial issues and domestic disputes. No case of attempt to commit suicide was registered against him.