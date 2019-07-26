close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

Anchorperson’s murder key witness dies

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

KARACHI: The driver of Arif Zaman who allegedly attempted to commit suicide a few days ago breathed his last during treatment at hospital on Friday night. Muhammad Nadeem, a driver of Atif Zaman was under treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center after he attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison five days ago. He was also kept at ventilator for a couple of days. Reportedly, he attempted to commit suicide to avoid police investigations as he was one of the witnesses but didn't appear before investigators and court, however, his family denied the reports stating the deceased took the extreme step due to financial issues and domestic disputes. No case of attempt to commit suicide was registered against him.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story