Man throws acid on wife, 2 children over domestic row

BAHAWALPUR: A man allegedly threw acid on her wife, her mother and two minor children over a domestic dispute at Basti Meharabad near Chishtian on Friday. Reportedly, accused Abbas along with his accomplices went to the house of his in-laws and allegedly threw acid on his wife Salma, her mother and his two minor children. As a result, all four persons sustained severe burns and rushed to the Nishtar Hospital Multan where Salma and her daughter were reportedly in very critical condition. Shehr Fareed police have registered a case against the accused. According to the police, the accused was the third husband of victim Salma.