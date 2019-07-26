close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

Man throws acid on wife, 2 children over domestic row

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: A man allegedly threw acid on her wife, her mother and two minor children over a domestic dispute at Basti Meharabad near Chishtian on Friday. Reportedly, accused Abbas along with his accomplices went to the house of his in-laws and allegedly threw acid on his wife Salma, her mother and his two minor children. As a result, all four persons sustained severe burns and rushed to the Nishtar Hospital Multan where Salma and her daughter were reportedly in very critical condition. Shehr Fareed police have registered a case against the accused. According to the police, the accused was the third husband of victim Salma.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story