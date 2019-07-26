Govt should block social media: PTA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) on Friday said that government should have capacity building to block offensive material on the websites or block social media like many countries in the world. The PTA rubbished the reports of its chairperson recommending the blocking of social media websites, saying they were "entirely false". "The media reports of #PTA recommending blocking of social media websites are entirely false," a tweet from PTA Pakistan read.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that PTA Chairperson Amir Azeem Bajwa had recommended the government to block social media websites in the country. Briefing a Senate Standing Committee, Bajwa said there was blasphemous content on social media and several fake accounts. He added that the majority of websites were being operated from outside the country.

The PTA chairperson called on the government to formulate a policy and block social media networks. He recommended that like in other countries such as China and UAE, indigenous social networking websites should be developed. Bajwa had added that the government had tasked PTA to make social media rules, which would be presented soon. According to the chairperson, since 2010 over 39,000 links had been blocked as he dispelled the impression that Pakistan was one of the leading countries where child pornography was being generated.

Bajwa had informed the committee that 8,000 websites related to pornography had been blocked. Further, the PTA chairperson had said the body had received 8,000 complaints regarding blasphemous content and over 40,000 websites were blocked. Commenting on the dark web, Bajwa said it was hard to control.