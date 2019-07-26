Bannu child catches polio due to parents’ refusal

PESHAWAR: The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Islamabad notified a polio case from the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It raised the total count of polio cases so far in the year 2019 to 18 in Bannu, 36 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to 47 in the country respectively. The National Institute of Health isolated wild poliovirus from a stool sample of 10-month girl of Sedgai village in Takhtikhel union council in Bannu. The parents of the child has refused immunisation and the child did not even receive any dose of essential/routine immunisation. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa EOC Coordinator Kamran Ahmed Afridi said it is sad that misconceptions of parents/care-givers are leading to paralysis of children who could be saved with vaccination.

He said there is no cure for polio once the child is paralyzed, therefore, we should administer essential/routine immunization and anti-polio vaccine to the children.

The official reminded the parents that every child has a right to live a healthy and productive life and they should not listen to the propaganda and get the child vaccinated repeatedly.

The number of polio cases is soaring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to continuous propaganda and rumours spread against polio vaccination in recent months.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has enhanced efforts to assure parents of vaccine safety and convince them to vaccinate children to save them from paralysis and be a part of the ultimate goal of polio eradication in the region.