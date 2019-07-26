Lahore rally: Shahbaz, Kaira among 1,900 booked

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Lahore police have registered five cases against leaders and workers of the opposition parties for holding a public gathering and creating law and order situation on The Mall, in violation of a Lahore High Court order here.

Three cases were registered at Civil Lines and two cases at Qila Gujjar Singh police stations against 1,900 unidentified political workers. A case against the opposition leaders was registered at the Civil Lines police station in which 58 opposition leaders were nominated including Shahbaz Sharif and Qamar Zaman Kaira. Others nominated in the FIR include Waheed Gul, Rabia Naseem, Azma Bukhari, etc. The united opposition held rallies across the country, including in Lahore, on July 25 terming it a black day, the first anniversary of General Election 2018, which saw Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf assuming charge of the federal government.

The FIR stated that several protesters were carrying sticks. They besieged The Mall road, and caused inconvenience to the public. It further said that protesters broke police barriers, made incendiary speeches, and chanted anti-government slogans.