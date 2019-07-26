Imran 8th most popular world leader on Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Following his successful visit to the United States Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the 8th most popular leader of the world on Twitter.

The number of his Twitter followers has increased to over 10 million which has landed Prime Minister Imran Khan on number 8 in the ranking of world’s most famous leaders on the micro blogging site. Where as in Pakistan PM Khan tops the Twitter ranking of being the most renowned leader in the country.

On the basis of the number of followers on Twitter US President Donald Trump is on the first position with 62.3 million followers. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on number 2 with 43.8 million followers followed by Pope Francis with 18.1 million followers.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdo an is on the 4th spot with 14 million followers and former foreign minister of India Sushma Swaraj is next to him with 13.1 million followers.

With 11.8 million followers Joko Widodo the president of Indonesia is ranked on number 6 followed by Queen of Jordan Rania Al Abdullah with 10.5 million followers.

Then comes Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan who has replaced His Highness Sheikh Mohammed of UAE from the 8th position by surpassing his 9.74 million followers.