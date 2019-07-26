Couple, daughter shot dead

OKARA: A man, his wife and one daughter were shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday. Syed Safdar Hussain of Shergarh, his wife and two daughters were heading towards Habibabad in a car, when some assailants opened fire at them, leaving Safdar Husain, his wife and a daughter dead on the spot. A one-year-old daughter survived the attack. The Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to hospital.