Three of a family shot dead

KASUR: Three members of a family were shot dead near Habibabad on Friday. Safdar Abbas, a resident of Okara, his wife Sanam Zohra and two daughters, Syeda Arwa Abbas (6) and Hira Batul (8-month old) were on their way by a car when some unknown accused riding on two motorcycles opened fire at them. As a result, Safdar Abbas, Sanam Zohra and Arwa Abbas were killed on the spot while Hira Batul remained safe.
