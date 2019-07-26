PPP Punjab women wing celebrates Zardari’s birthday

LAHORE: PPP Central Punjab women wing on Friday held a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 64th birthday of former president and PPP-P head Asif Ali Zardari. The ceremony was attended by President Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Chaudhry Manzoor and others. Speaking on the occasion, Kaira said Asif Zardari had not been imprisoned for the first time. He said the PPP did not go for any NRO (deal) in the past and it would not do so in future. He said the NRO beneficiaries were siding with Imran Khan, adding that Asif Zardari had always braved hardships but never bowed down for any deal.