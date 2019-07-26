close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

PPP Punjab women wing celebrates Zardari’s birthday

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

LAHORE: PPP Central Punjab women wing on Friday held a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 64th birthday of former president and PPP-P head Asif Ali Zardari. The ceremony was attended by President Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Chaudhry Manzoor and others. Speaking on the occasion, Kaira said Asif Zardari had not been imprisoned for the first time. He said the PPP did not go for any NRO (deal) in the past and it would not do so in future. He said the NRO beneficiaries were siding with Imran Khan, adding that Asif Zardari had always braved hardships but never bowed down for any deal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan