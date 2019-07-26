Girl strangles minor daughter of her lover

GUJRANWALA: A girl allegedly strangled a two-year-old daughter of her alleged lover for not contracting marriage with her in the Sabzi Mandi police limits on Friday.

Reportedly, Shahid allegedly had developed illicit relations with accused Sonia Bibi. However, he contracted marriage with another girl, which infuriated Sonia. On the day of the incident, Sonia went to the house of Shahid and took her daughter to her home. Later, the accused girl allegedly strangled the child. The girl threw the dead body of the child on the doorstep of Shahid’s house. Sabzi Mandi police have registered a case and started investigation.

‘DAYCARE CENTRES BEING ESTABLISHED FOR WORKING WOMEN’: Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir has said that daycare centres are being set up for the children of working women across the province. She said this while inaugurating a daycare centre at the THQ Hospital Kamoke on Friday. She said that after functioning of this daycare centre not only the children of lady doctors but also the children of female staff of the hospital would be facilitated with this facility. The DC also inspected the playroom, nursery and kitchen of the daycare centre and appreciated the standard of available facilities.

WOMAN CRUSHED BY TRAIN: A mentally-retarded woman was crushed to death under the wheels of a train at Rahwali on Friday. Rehana was walking on the railway lines when the train arrived and crushed her under its wheels.

SEMINAR: A seminar on the World Hepatitis Day was held at the DHQ Hospital on Friday. Medical Superintendent Dr Sohail Anjum Butt, AMS Dr Gulzar Ahmed, Dr Asad, Dr Rao Hashim, Saeed Ahmed Taj, Dr Agha Almas and others addressed the seminar. The speakers urged upon the need to create awareness about hepatitis among the masses. They also asked the people to follow preventive measures to save them from the disease.

|

Man held for raping daughter

By News desk

BAHAWALPUR: Sadar police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly raping his 18-year-old daughter repeatedly. According to the FIR, lodged on the complaint of the victim, the incident was reported in a locality present in the outskirts of Hasilpur.

The case was registered in the police station after the girl’s nine-year-old brother informed the feudal lord about his father Anwar’s crime. Later, the police arrested Anwar. The accused allegedly repeatedly raped his daughter during the last few years, which also made her pregnant. Anwar forced his daughter to abort her baby, the police told. It is learnt that accused Anwar’s wife had left him due to severe beating by him some five years ago. The police said that Anwar had five children, including two sons and two daughters. The victim was the fifth child of the accused, the police added.

ASSUMES CHARGE: Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has assumed the charge of Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice-Chancellor here. He is the 16th VC of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Dr Athar Mahboob said that the universities had a significant role in socio-economic development besides imparting quality education. He said that to provide congenial environment to faculty and students was his top priority.