Imran Farooq’s father dies

KARACHI: Farooq Ahmed, the father of slain former MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq, passed away at a hospital here in Karachi on Friday.

The MQM-Pakistan's Rabita Committee confirmed the death of Farooq Ahmed, who had also served as a lawmaker for the MQM in the past. Funeral prayers for the deceased were offered at Safa Masjid in Kareemabad area following Friday prayers. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, PTI lawmaker Aslam Khan, the mayor and deputy mayors of Karachi, members of the MQM-P's Rabita Committee, and several others attended the funeral prayers. He was expected to be laid to rest at the Shohada Qabristan in Yasinabad beside his son, who was assassinated outside his home in London in September 2010.