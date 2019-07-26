Gatlin, Coleman excel in US Athletics C’ship

DES MOINES, United States: Allyson Felix struggled through her first race in 13 months but declared herself happy to be back after scraping into the 400m semifinals on the opening day of the US Athletics Championships here Thursday.

More than a year after her last outing as a professional, the 33-year-old Felix is back on the comeback trail at Drake University this week, hoping to win a berth on the US team for September’s World Championships in Doha.

Felix, the only woman to win six Olympic track and field gold medals, is returning to the sport following her pregnancy and birth of her daughter in November.

However the comeback didn’t go as smoothly as planned on Thursday, finishing fourth in her heat in a time of 52.20sec, well outside her personal best of 49.26 set in 2015. That left the veteran former 200m and 400m world champion sweating on the outcome of other races to confirm her spot in the next round.

Felix, who is aiming to race in her fifth Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, was able to draw positives from the display however.

Felix said regaining her physical conditioning while juggling parenting duties had been the most demanding part of her comeback. Elsewhere Thursday, there were few surprises as the four-day meeting got under way. In the 100m, world champion Justin Gatlin and rival Christian Coleman breezed through their early heat. The 37-year-old Gatlin, gold medallist in the 100m at the 2017 World Championships in London, clocked 10.16sec to qualify second fastest behind training partner Isiah Young in 10.14sec. Coleman, the world’s fastest man over 100m this season with a world leading 9.79sec, barely needed to get out of first gear to win his heat in 10.29sec. Coleman is in the vanguard of a new generation of US sprinters looking to replace Gatlin and the retired Usain Bolt at the pinnacle of international sprinting.

But the prospect of Gatlin and Coleman going head-to-head at this week’s four-day meeting — the US qualifier for the World Championships — is uncertain. Gatlin, as the reigning world champion, is not required to qualify for the world championshps, and hinted on Thursday he may skip the later rounds of the 100m.

In other early heats on Thursday, rising 400m hurdles star Rai Benjamin safely navigated his opening race to post the fastest qualifying time of 49.61sec.