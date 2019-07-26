‘Punjab govt giving top priority to sports’

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab is taking effective measures for establishing sports culture in the province and it is expected that these efforts will produce positive results in a few months’ time; Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said this while addressing a meeting with senior sports journalists at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Pakistan Powerlifting Federation General Secretary Rashed Malik and senior sports journalists were also present on this occasion. Addressing the meeting, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab has organized several high-profile sports events in the past and it will continue this practice in the future. “Our next top level event is Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting Championship being organised at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on July 30 and 31, 2019”. Aulakh said Punjab govt is giving great significance to sports in the province.

“Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Nishtar Park Sports Complex last week to encourage the medal winners and prominent performers of Snooker Team World Cup, Asian Wheelchair T20 Cricket Cup and 72nd Punjab Games”.

“We are initiating 23 new sports projects while work is underway on 193 projects in the province with an amount of Rs 4 billions. The youth of the province will get more sports facilities after the completiojn of these projects”.

Replying a question regarding sports policy, Aulakh said the first draft of Punjab’s sports policy has been finalized. The objective of sports policy is to choose the direction for the development of sports in the province,” he explained. Aulakh informed that Sports Board Punjab is going to organize different sports competitions in the province to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner. —Correspondent