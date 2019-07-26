PAF knock NBP out of National Challenge Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) put National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) out of the event with a 3-0 win over them to finish as Group A leaders on the crucial day of the National Football Challenge Cup 2019 at the Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar on Friday.

Having already qualified for the quarter-finals PAF showed enormous confidence on the field, ending NBP’s hopes of making it to the last eight stage of the 15-team event being held for the first time in Peshawar.

After a barren first half Sohail Junior put PAF ahead in the 47th minute. Faisal and international striker Mansoor Khan hit one goal apiece in the stoppage time to seal a commanding win for the defending champions. “We played aggressively today,” PAF coach Mohammad Arshad told ‘The News’. “I had asked my boys to go all out as we wanted to finish our group champions and we achieved our target. Had we not missed some chances we could have won by eight to nine goals,” said Arshad, also a former international.This was indeed another pathetic event for NBP being coached by Nasir Ismail.

Meanwhile in the other crucial outing of the same group Police crushed Asia Ghee Mills 6-0 to qualify for quarterfinals as runners-up. On Thursday night in Group C Army blasted their way into the quarter-finals after beating Railways 1-0 thanks to Ali Reza’s solitary goal in the 59th minute. Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) are also expected to qualify for the quarter-finals from the same group.

On Saturday (today) in a crucial Group D match the country’s two major teams Wapda and Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) will collide at the Tehmas Khan Stadium. Both have qualified for the last eight stage. The result will decide the group champions.