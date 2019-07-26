Arsenal stars fend off ‘knife-wielding’ car-jackers

LONDON: Arsenal footballers Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil fought off knife-wielding car-jackers in a terrifying ordeal in London captured on video circulating Friday on social media.

In the footage, Kolasinac is seen outside the vehicle confronting two masked aggressors, who had pulled up alongside the car on mopeds. Former Germany midfielder Ozil, who was driving, was inside the vehicle. The incident happened in broad daylight in a plush part of north London on Thursday. Kolasinac confronted a first aggressor on the passenger side of the vehicle, who appeared to be brandishing a knife at the 26-year-old Bosnia defender, then approached another who came around the back, the footage showed. The Daily Mail reported that the chase continued for about a mile as they fled to a Turkish restaurant where they are regulars. “Ozil looked absolutely terrified, as anybody would after being chased by men with knives,” financial worker Azuka Alintah, 36, told MailOnline. “He looked like he was running for his life. And I suppose he was. I saw him disappear into the restaurant with the motorcycle guys on his tail,” he said. “They didn’t take off their helmets and were all in black, wearing long sleeved tops in this hot weather. They stood out,” he added.