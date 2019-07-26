Windies pick Gayle for India ODIs

KINGSTON: Chris Gayle has found a place in West Indies’ squad for their ODI series against India. Gayle, who had announced in February that he would retire from ODIs after the World Cup, made a U-turn during the tournament, stating that he would “definitely” play the ODI series against India. The selectors have granted him his wish.

Gayle is 12 runs short of Brian Lara’s tally of 10,405 ODI runs, the most by a West Indian batsman, and will get the chance to break the record.

Opening batsman John Campbell and allrounders Roston Chase and Keemo Paul, meanwhile, have returned to the 14-member ODI squad. Campbell, Chase and Paul were part of West Indies’ squad for the tri-series in Ireland that preceded the World Cup, but did not make the cut for the big event. Campbell was particularly unlucky to miss out, having scored 179 in a world-record opening partnership with Shai Hope in Dublin before sitting out the rest of the tri-series injured.

West Indies ODI squad: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach.