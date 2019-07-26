close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 27, 2019

Tulowitzki quits baseball

Sports

AFP
July 27, 2019

Los Angeles: Five-time all-star Troy Tulowitzki announced his retirement on Thursday following another injury-filled Major League Baseball season.

The 34-year-old infielder has played in just five games for the New York Yankees this season because of a calf injury. He went two for 11 with a homer and last played in early April.

Tulowitzki also missed all of last season and the final two months of the 2017 season with a heel injury as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Tulowitzki finishes his career with 225 homers and 780 RBIs in 1,291 games.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports