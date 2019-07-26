Tulowitzki quits baseball

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Los Angeles: Five-time all-star Troy Tulowitzki announced his retirement on Thursday following another injury-filled Major League Baseball season.
The 34-year-old infielder has played in just five games for the New York Yankees this season because of a calf injury. He went two for 11 with a homer and last played in early April.
Tulowitzki also missed all of last season and the final two months of the 2017 season with a heel injury as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Tulowitzki finishes his career with 225 homers and 780 RBIs in 1,291 games.
