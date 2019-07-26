Hafeez joins St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for CPL

KINGSTON: Mohammad Hafeez, the Pakistan batsman, will play for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the 2019 season of Caribbean Premier League. The veteran cricketer will replace the South African batsman, Rassie van der Dussen, who is unavailable due to national commitments.

The 38-year-old represented the franchise in 2017, scoring 120 runs and picking up seven scalps. He has been a consistent performer for Pakistan in limited-overs cricket, accumulating 6614 and 1908 runs in ODIs and T20Is respectively. In the just-concluded World Cup held in England, he finished with 253 runs.

He is also a useful offspinner, having bagged 54 wickets in T20Is. Robin Singh, the Patriots’ Director of Cricket said: “We are delighted to have someone with so much experience in T20 cricket joining our squad for the 2019 season. Hafeez is a fantastic player who has had experience of cricket all over the world. We are certain that he will be a huge success at this year’s event, and we are really looking forward to him joining us at our training camp ahead of the competition.”

Hafeez, on his part, noted: “I really enjoyed my time with the Patriots in 2017 and was very pleased to be asked to join them for the 2019 season. The CPL is a competition which has got better every single year and it is great to be involved again after a season off.