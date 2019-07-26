Tanveer, Qasim march on for titles in CAS Int’l Sailing

KARACHI: Seasoned sailor Mohammad Tanveer and Qasim Abbas took further steps towards their respective crowns when they maintained their lead on the third day of the 2nd Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Open Sailing Championship 2019 here at the Arabian Sea on Friday. Unlike the previous couple of days, it was a perfect day for the competitors. The wind was not that heavy and there was rain that offered the best chance to the sailors to put in their best on the penultimate day of the 13-nation event.

In the Laser Standard Tanveer, who belongs to PAF, maintained his lead at the summit with nine points after completion of nine races out of 12 races series which will conclude on Saturday (today). Tanveer had to face trouble in the seventh race when his boat capsized but he averted an injury. However in the next two races he sailed superbly to place himself in the commanding position.

“The first race was not good but thanks God I averted injury when my boat capsized. In the next two races I kept good control. I will try my level best to keep my run intact tomorrow as well,” Tanveer said. Young Muzammil, as usual, continued to chase Tanveer bravely, closing the day at the second place with 13 points. The Kohat sailor, who belongs to Navy, exhibited fine skills and kept great control. “Today I did a good work and will continue to do so tomorrow. Let’s see how the things go,” Muzammil told this correspondent. Pakistan’s Najeebullah surged to the third spot from fourth with 20 points. Mohammad Waseem of Pakistan jumped to the fourth spot from fifth he had finished on Thursday with 30 points. It was not a good day for Asri Asman of Malaysia who dropped to the fifth spot from third. He did not finish all the three races on Friday, wrapping-up the day with 35 points after nine races.

In RS:X no reshuffle was seen on the top three positions with Qasim Abbas of Pakistan maintaining the summit spot with nine points. Pakistan’s Mohammad Sajjad was trailing second with ten points and Mami Safouan of Tunisia was at the third spot with 23 points. In the Laser Radial, despite failing to finish even a single race of the three he sailed on Friday, Khairunneeta Mohd Afendy of Malaysia kept his summit spot intact with 14 points.

Hana Fatima Asad of Pakistan maintained her second spot with some fine work out there, wrapping-up the day with 19 points. Maryam Asad Ali of Pakistan surged to the third place from her Thursday’s fourth spot with 24 points. Egypt’s Marium Ihab Mohamed further dropped from third to fourth with 24 points. In Optimist, Master Panna Boonnak of Thailand, as usual, finished at the top of the leaders board with seven points. He was followed by Miss Thorfun Boonnak of Thailand with 13 points. Ummu Nurdania Rozaini of Malaysia rose one spot to finish third with 18 points. Pakistan’s Abdullah Akram, who had ended third on Thursday, dropped one place, finishing fourth with 25 points. Saturday (today) is the last day of the event. The competitions will start at 10am. According to sources there will be no race after 2pm because of the departure of some foreign sailors. The event is being organized by PAF Yacht Club. Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF) is collaborating with the Yacht Club.