Rahm roars to 3-stroke lead

LOS ANGELES: Spain’s Jon Rahm tied his career low round on Thursday by firing a bogey-free eight-under 62 to take the lead after the first round of the WGC-St. Jude Invitational. Rahm, who is coming off a tie for 11th at last week’s British Open, has a three-stroke lead over five others including Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay and a pair of Japanese players Hideki Matsuyama and Shugo Imahira.