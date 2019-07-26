close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 27, 2019

De Minaur, Tomic advance to quarters

Sports

AFP
July 27, 2019

WASHINGTON: Australians Alex de Minaur and Bernard Tomic captured straight-set victories Thursday to advance into a quarterfinal meeting at the ATP Atlanta Open. Third-seeded de Minaur dispatched American Bradley Klahn 6-4, 6-4, after only 67 minutes, dropping only two points on his first serve without facing a break point in the match. The world number 34 booked a first-ever ATP matchup Friday against 106th-rated compatriot Tomic, who eliminated Aussie Matthew Ebden 6-4, 7-6 (7/3). Tomic seeks his fifth ATP title after wins last year at Chengdu, 2014 and 2015 in Colombia Open and 2013 in Sydney. De Minaur seeks a second title after hoisting his first in January at Sydney after losing there in the 2018 final.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports