De Minaur, Tomic advance to quarters

WASHINGTON: Australians Alex de Minaur and Bernard Tomic captured straight-set victories Thursday to advance into a quarterfinal meeting at the ATP Atlanta Open. Third-seeded de Minaur dispatched American Bradley Klahn 6-4, 6-4, after only 67 minutes, dropping only two points on his first serve without facing a break point in the match. The world number 34 booked a first-ever ATP matchup Friday against 106th-rated compatriot Tomic, who eliminated Aussie Matthew Ebden 6-4, 7-6 (7/3). Tomic seeks his fifth ATP title after wins last year at Chengdu, 2014 and 2015 in Colombia Open and 2013 in Sydney. De Minaur seeks a second title after hoisting his first in January at Sydney after losing there in the 2018 final.