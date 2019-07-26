close
July 27, 2019
AFP
July 27, 2019

FIFA calls for zero-tolerance towards racism

Sports

PARIS: Football’s world governing body FIFA has called on the game’s authorities around the world to implement a “zero-tolerance” policy against racism. In a letter seen by AFP, FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura pressed for everyone associated with the game to adopt the organisation’s three-point procedure. “FIFA now urges all member associations, leagues, clubs and disciplinary bodies to introduce the three-step procedure in their domestic competitions, to pursue a zero-tolerance policy towards racist and discriminatory incidents in football, and to severely punish such behaviour,” Samoura wrote in the letter.

The first step of the procedure, which FIFA introduced into its competitions at the 2017 Confederations Cup, involves the referee stopping a match to request a public announcement to call for any racist behaviour to cease.

