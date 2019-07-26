Bancroft joins Australia’s Ashes squad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was on Friday included in Australia’s 17-man squad for the five-Test Ashes series against England alongside Steve Smith and David Warner. All three batsmen served lengthy bans for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.
Former captain Smith and his then deputy Warner were both given 12-month suspensions by Cricket Australia, with Bancroft — who actually applied sandpaper to the ball while in the field during a Test in Cape Town — banned for nine months. Both Smith, also given a two-year ban from captaining Australia, and Warner, hit with a lifetime prohibition from leading his country, were expected to be in the Ashes squad after doing well in the recent World Cup, when the defending champions reached the semi-finals. Bancroft, who has been captaining English county side Durham, appears to have wowed the selectors with an unbeaten 93 in the tourists’ intra-squad match at Southampton this week.
Fixtures:
August 1-5: First Test, Edgbaston
August 14-18: Second Test, Lord’s
August 22-26: Third Test, Headingley
September 4-8: Fourth Test, Old Trafford
September 12-16: Fifth Test, Oval.
