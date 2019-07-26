close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
AFP
July 27, 2019

Pinot pulls out of TdF

Sports

AFP
July 27, 2019

TIGNES, France: Trailing behind the peloton in tears, French cyclist Thibaut Pinot pulled out of the Tour de France (TdF) with a thigh problem an hour into stage 19 on Friday. The FDJ contender for overall victory was in fifth place at the start of a stage which suited his qualities, the second of three tough Alpine rides.

