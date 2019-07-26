Pinot pulls out of TdF

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIGNES, France: Trailing behind the peloton in tears, French cyclist Thibaut Pinot pulled out of the Tour de France (TdF) with a thigh problem an hour into stage 19 on Friday. The FDJ contender for overall victory was in fifth place at the start of a stage which suited his qualities, the second of three tough Alpine rides.
