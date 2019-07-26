‘Who damaged Pakistan cricket should be shown the door’

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Aamir Sohail is hopeful Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani will take decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket.

“Mani himself has said that his real journey as PCB chief will start now. I hope the old things will not be repeated and he will take the right decisions now,” Sohail said talking to Geo Super. “It’s since long that we’ve been watching that accountability of cricketers is being done. But why those who are running the affairs of cricket are not being held accountable? Why are they attached with Pakistan cricket since long despite team’s repeated defeats in the world cups and its failures in different series?” he asked.

Aamir, who was a member of 1992 world cup winning team and also served as chief selector said as Mani had been at important cricket positions, he would have to take strong decisions. He said removal of coach, captain or chief selector would not help unless decisions were taken to hold those responsible who had destroyed Pakistan cricket. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged upon merit and accountability and Ehsan Mani should follow his directions in cricket also. “He has to take decisions. He has to see where things went wrong?..the decisions taken before him were not solid but now as he has seen all the things, he will have to do accountability.” Aamir added that Ehsan Mani should dispel the rumours that he was also compromised on certain issues. He said that the PCB chief would have to ensure that there would be not nepotism and those who had damaged Pakistan cricket should be shown the door.