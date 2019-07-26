Malinga signs off in style as SL crush BD

COLOMBO: Lasith Malinga claimed 3-38 in his farewell match as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 91 runs in the first one-day international to take 1-0 lead in a three-match series in Colombo on Friday.

Malinga helped Sri Lanka rattle Bangladesh with his opening spell after Kusal Perera’s fifth ODI century powered the home side to post 314-8. Perera hit 111 off 99 balls before Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep (3-51) shared six wickets as Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 223 in 41.4 overs.

Mushfiqur Rahim made 67 while Sabbir Rahman hit 60 as the duo tried in vain to lift Bangladesh from 39-4. Earlier, Shafiul Islam claimed 3-62 for Bangladesh and Mustafizur Rahman picked up 2-75 in his expensive 10 overs.

Earlier, a scintillating ton from Kusal Perera put Sri Lanka in a position of dominance in the first ODI against Bangladesh in Colombo. Despite losing a wicket very early in the innings, Sri Lanka seemed to be unperturbed in the powerplay and gave themselves an ideal platform to end up with a 350-plus total. But Bangladesh eventually came back strong towards the end to keep them to 314, a total that will still take some doing especially against a determined Lasith Malinga, who is playing his final ODI. Bangladesh made a poor start by wasting their review but the disappointment was put behind in quick time as Avishka Fernando edged a short and wide delivery to the slip in the same over. The wicket however did no harm as Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne took full toll of the fielding restrictions to post 77 on the board in the first ten overs. Perera was at his best, slashing and pulling the Bangladesh bowlers to score at more than run-a-ball right from the outset. With the partnership threatening to take the game away, Bangladesh struck at the right time when Karunaratne got bogged down by Mehidy Hasan in the 15th over to gift his wicket away in tame fashion attempting a sweep. The boundaries still continued to flow from Perera’s bat despite the dismissal and that allowed Kusal Mendis to get into his groove as well. At the halfway mark, Sri Lanka had reached 169 and Perera upped the ante further by clobbering his first six in the following over to move to 96. A sweep over mid-wicket then brought up his fifth ODI ton off just 82 balls and with 22 overs still remaining in the innings, it appeared for a moment that severe damage could be heading Bangladesh’s way.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 314/8 in 50 overs (Kusal Perera 111, Angelo Mathews 48; Shafiul Islam 3-62) vs Bangladesh 223 in 41.4 overs (Mushfiqur Raheem 67, Sabbir Rahman 60, Lasith malinga 3/38, Nuvan pradeep 3/51).