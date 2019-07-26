close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 27, 2019

Rioting German teens stage boozed-up jailbreak attempt

World

AFP
July 27, 2019

BERLIN: Around 50 German teenagers rioted as they attempted to free a 15-year-old reveller from police custody after he disrupted a school-leavers party, police confirmed Friday.

They said only a large-scale show of force restored order after the teens threw bottles at the windows of the police station in the Bavarian town of Starnberg, near Munich, and tried in vain to break open the entrance door late Thursday.

A window was broken and officers from neighbouring towns were called in to help restore order. “Only through a massive deployment... could the situation on site be brought under control,” said a statement from Bavarian police. Three teens were arrested and charged with attempting to free a prisoner and damage to property.

Events had escalated after police were called to a disturbance at a school-leavers party in the affluent rural town on Thursday night.

A 15-year-old, who appeared drunk, “provoked and insulted” officers in “an aggressive manner” and refused to leave.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World