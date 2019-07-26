Rioting German teens stage boozed-up jailbreak attempt

BERLIN: Around 50 German teenagers rioted as they attempted to free a 15-year-old reveller from police custody after he disrupted a school-leavers party, police confirmed Friday.

They said only a large-scale show of force restored order after the teens threw bottles at the windows of the police station in the Bavarian town of Starnberg, near Munich, and tried in vain to break open the entrance door late Thursday.

A window was broken and officers from neighbouring towns were called in to help restore order. “Only through a massive deployment... could the situation on site be brought under control,” said a statement from Bavarian police. Three teens were arrested and charged with attempting to free a prisoner and damage to property.

Events had escalated after police were called to a disturbance at a school-leavers party in the affluent rural town on Thursday night.

A 15-year-old, who appeared drunk, “provoked and insulted” officers in “an aggressive manner” and refused to leave.