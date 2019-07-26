close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
AFP
July 27, 2019

Budapest ‘selfie museum’ a hit with Instagram generation

World

AFP
July 27, 2019

BUDAPEST: A new so-called ´selfie museum´ in Budapest that lets visitors pose by pink palm trees and frolic in multicoloured sprinkle baths has proved a hit with social-media savvy locals and tourists alike.

With almost 30,000 visitors since it opened last December, the “Selfie Museum”, billed as the first of its kind in Europe, is already one of the Hungarian capital´s most popular attractions. Its creators say their idea, inspired by a similar venue in the US, is targeted at the younger generation looking for an edge to their status updates or profile pictures. “We play with shapes and colours, and try to push people´s borders and let their creativity bloom,” Lilla Gangel, who co-founded the museum with her partner Balazs Koltai, told AFP. Visitors entering the first of 11 exhibition rooms are met with palm trees growing from the walls and pink-coloured ceilings and surroundings.

