WhatsApp to launch digital payments service in India

NEW DELHI: Messaging giant WhatsApp plans to launch its first payment service this year in India, its biggest market with 400 million users, the company said Friday. The Facebook-owned firm has tested the service with about one million people over the past year. But a commercial launch has been on hold while it waits for approval from India’s banking regulator. “WhatsApp Payments will make it as easy to pay someone on WhatsApp as it is to send a message,” the company’s global head Will Cathcart said in a statement. “We can’t wait to provide this service to our users across India this year,” he added. India would be the first country to get WhatsApp payments, but Cathcart did not say whether the authorities have given final approval. He said such services were critical to accelerating financial inclusion in India and bringing millions more into the country’s fast-growing digital economy.