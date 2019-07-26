Taliban kill 4 policemen in Ghazni gunbattle

KABUL: An Afghan official says an hours-long gunbattle between the Taliban and police has left four police officers dead in the country’s eastern Ghazni province.

Hassan Reza Yousufi, a provincial councilman, said Friday that the police chief of Khogyani district was among those killed in the fighting. He said nine police officers were also wounded in the clashes, which took place late Thursday.

Separately, Ahmad Khan Sirat, the spokesman for Ghazni province’s police chief, said a tribal elder was assassinated in the provincial capital Friday. He said an investigation had been opened but that no suspects had been arrested.

The Taliban control around half of Afghanistan and have continued to launch daily assaults, mainly targeting Afghan security forces.

Meanwhile, a Croatian soldier who was killed in an apparent suicide attack in Afghanistan was flown home Friday.

The body of 27-year-old Josip Briski arrived on a U.S. C-17 plane from Afghanistan. Family members and top state officials attended the ceremony at Zagreb airport.

Briski died Wednesday after a suicide bomber slammed into his vehicle with a motorcycle. He and two other Croatian soldiers were initially wounded in the attack, but Briski later died from his injuries. “He gave his life for the values he believed in,” Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic said at a separate commemoration ceremony Friday.

Briski is the first Croatian soldier killed while serving in the international mission in Afghanistan. A total of 99 Croatian soldiers are deployed there.

Mired in poverty, Afghans bring their children to work: The US and its allies have sunk billions of dollars of aid into Afghanistan since the invasion to oust the Taliban 18 years ago, but the country remains mired in povert.

Every day before dawn, 10-year-old Kamran goes to work with his father and other relatives at a brick factory on the outskirts of Kabul.

Like many children in Afghanistan, school is a luxury his family can no longer afford. His father, Atiqullah, supports his family of eight as well as several siblings, nieces and nephews. One of Kamran’s uncles is ill and another has passed away, leaving their families in his father’s care.

“My children wake up early in the morning and right after prayers they come here for work, so they don’t have time for school,” said Atiqullah, who like many Afghans has only one name. “These days if you don’t work, you cannot survive.”

The U.S. and its allies have sunk billions of dollars of aid into Afghanistan since the invasion to oust the Taliban 18 years ago, but the country remains mired in poverty. Signs of hardship are everywhere, from children begging in the streets to entire families — including children as young as five or six — working at brick kilns in the sweltering heat.

Atiqullah’s family comes from the eastern Nangarhar province, a stronghold for both the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate that has seen heavy fighting in recent years. Brick factory owners travel to the villages and offer loans to cover basic necessities, forcing families to work them off during the summer months in a form of indentured servitude. Workers say a family of 10 can bring in an average of $12-18 a day, depending on their productivity.

Shubham Chaudhuri, who recently completed a three-year stint as the World Bank country director for Afghanistan, said more than half of Afghans live on less than a dollar a day, the amount considered necessary to meet basic needs.

“Even more striking was the fact that almost three quarters of the population was close to that level. So I think the state of poverty in Afghanistan today is that it is deep and it is widespread,” he said.

A UN report released last year said that more than 2 million Afghan children aged 6-14 were engaged in some form of child labor. Laws governing child labor in Afghanistan are poorly enforced, especially in rural areas.