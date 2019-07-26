close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
July 27, 2019

BD flood death toll surpasses 100

World

 
July 27, 2019

DHAKA: The death toll from monsoon storms in Bangladesh rose above 100 Friday with flood levels still rising in many parts of the country, officials said. About 30 people have been reported dead in the last three days, taking the toll to 114 — making it one of the country´s worst monsoons in years. Most victims have drowned but some have been killed by landslides, snake bites and lightning strikes. Five girls aged between six and 18 drowned when their boat capsized in a flood torrent in the northern district of Jamalpur on Thursday, district administrator Ahmed Kabir told AFP.

