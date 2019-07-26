Sri Lanka says illegal UK waste offloaded to India, Dubai

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan investigation into nearly 3,000 tonnes of illegally imported hazardous waste has shown that some of it was sent on to India and Dubai, a top minister said Friday. Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera told parliament the importer of the waste had reshipped about 180 tonnes of raw garbage to India and Dubai in 2017 and 2018. Sri Lanka´s customs department found that a local company imported 241 containers from Britain, out of which 15 had been sent to India and two to Dubai. Sri Lankan customs insist the British authorities should not have allowed the export without first clearing with Sri Lankan authorities if they were willing to accept the untreated waste. The customs service said the consignment was believed to contain mortuary waste among other garbage which included large quantities of plastic.