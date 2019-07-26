Bilal, Zayd win medals in South Korea

RAWALPINDI: Muhammad Bilal Zuhayr won a gold medal while Muhammad Zayd Waleed bagged a bronze medal in the 2019 Kimunyong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships held in Seoul (South Korea), says a press release.

Competing in the under 36kg weight category for Under-13s in the kyorugi event, 11-year-old Bilal claimed the gold medal. He defeated opponents from China and Russia on his way to the title.

Ten-year-old Zayd took part in the under 28kg category for Under-13s in the kyorugi event. He landed a bronze medal after beating his South Korean rival.