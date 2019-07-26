close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

Opp’s black day call badly failed: CM

National

July 27, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Opposition's black day call badly failed to attract people who showed indifference to those who had looted the national resources in the past.

He said that people again rejected the already rejected leaders and now their future appeared bleak, said a handout issued here Friday.

The chief minister said that Opposition's “save the looted money” movement had totally flopped and now they should shun their negative politics after failure of the so-called black day.

He said a new era of development and prosperity had dawned and Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as a saviour of the nation. He said that the corrupt elements would have to be answerable for their past acts.

