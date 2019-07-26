close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

Sindh governor, CM see off spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday bid farewell to Dawoodi Bohra community’s spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at the Karachi airport.

Ismail thanked Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin for visiting the country and expressed the hope that he would continue to bring about a message of peace, said a statement.

The governor on the occasion said that teachings of peace given by the Bohra community’s leader were very valuable.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion to see off Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police Syed Kaleem Imam were also present on the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan