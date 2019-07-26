PTI to form Insaf traders’ forum

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to form an Insaf Traders’ Forum. A delegation of traders, in this regard, called on PTI’s Additional Secretary General, Dr Abul Hassan, on Friday here at Central Secretariat.

According to details issued by party’s Central Media Department, traders delegation in the meeting with the Additional Secretary General PTI apprised the latter of the problems faced by the traders’ community.

The delegation stressed on the need to immediately form Insaf Traders Forum to mobilise the trader community. PTI’s provincial governing body of Punjab will be asked to form the forum.

The delegation of traders included Haji Tahir Naveed, Sajjad Hussain, Liaquat Hayat Khan, Mirza Shafiq, Haji Talib Hussain, Haji Azam, Dr Jamil Malik, Haji Muhammad Khalid, Mian Muhammad Saeed, Mian Tariq Firoze, Mian Idress and others.

