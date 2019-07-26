MPA, ex-MNA join PTI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Member of provincial assembly Ghazi Ghazan Khan and former member of the National Assembly Dr G G Jamal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
They expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a PM Office statement said. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mehmood Khan, was also present during the meeting.
