close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 27, 2019

MPA, ex-MNA join PTI

Top Story

A
APP
July 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Member of provincial assembly Ghazi Ghazan Khan and former member of the National Assembly Dr G G Jamal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

They expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a PM Office statement said. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mehmood Khan, was also present during the meeting.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story