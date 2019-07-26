Manchester City boss not ruling out move for Alves

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola has not ruled out bringing veteran full-back Dani Alves to Manchester City.

The 36-year-old Brazilian, who won two Champions League titles under Guardiola at Barcelona, is available on a free transfer after his contract at Paris St Germain expired. City currently have two experienced right-backs in first-choice Kyle Walker and Danilo and have no immediate vacancy, but there has been speculation over the future of

the latter.

Were Danilo to move on this summer, City could be tempted to bring in Alves as short-term back-up for Walker. Alves was close to joining City after leaving Juventus two years ago but opted for PSG. Guardiola said: “All the important clubs in the world know his situation and the incredible player he is. He is an extraordinary person, but we have two incredible full-backs. So, that is what it is.”

But Guardiola, who was speaking at a press conference in Japan ahead of Saturday’s friendly with City’s sister club Yokohama F Marinos, is relaxed about whether any more signings are made this summer. City have already signed midfielder Rodri for a club record £62.8million and Angelino in the current

transfer window.

Asked if many more new faces might arrive, he said: “No, not many. I like the faces that we have. Maybe, but the transfer market is so difficult and the team is really good enough. So, maybe zero, maybe one, maybe one-and-a-half. We’ll see.”

City are looking for central defenders following the departure of Vincent Kompany but, despite being linked with Leicester’s Harry Maguire, Guardiola insists there is no urgency.