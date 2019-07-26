close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
July 27, 2019

PCB terms Imam leak a ‘personal matter’

July 27, 2019

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not serve any show-cause notice to Imam-ul-Haq after screenshots of his conversations with several women surfaced online, terming it a

“personal matter”.

A PCB official said an internal inquiry is being carried out on the opening batsman to look into the allegations. “We had also checked the hotel where he was staying at, but [had] not found anything or information which justifies the allegations,” he said. However, the official refrained to further comment on the matter.

