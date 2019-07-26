close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 27, 2019

Nonsensical decisions

Newspost

 
July 27, 2019

It was shocking to hear that all government workers will be getting a pay cut. Apparently, this also applies to road sweepers who already barely earn enough to survive as is. It hurts me to see the condition that these sweepers live in who keep our streets clean yet the government does them dirty. I hope the government will realise its mistake and reverse this decision otherwise we can just give up on any hope of things getting better.

Yahya I Khosa

Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost