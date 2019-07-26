Nonsensical decisions

It was shocking to hear that all government workers will be getting a pay cut. Apparently, this also applies to road sweepers who already barely earn enough to survive as is. It hurts me to see the condition that these sweepers live in who keep our streets clean yet the government does them dirty. I hope the government will realise its mistake and reverse this decision otherwise we can just give up on any hope of things getting better.

Yahya I Khosa

Kech