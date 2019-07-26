Plastic people

This refers to the editorial ‘Wrapped in confusion’ July 24. It says that, ‘the Minister of State for Climate Change made an appearance to defend the plastic requirement claiming it as a demand from security authorities. People are left wondering how the same minister could be banning plastic from Islamabad and defending plastic wrapping on luggage during air travel.’ I am surely curious to know which lucky vendor was allotted the contract for plastic wrapping. As a matter of principle and in the interest of the environment I would never use plastic wrapping for my luggage and would let the luggage get damaged rather than do so. However, I would like to predict that the slogan ‘Plastic se Azadi’ which will be raised on August 14 is just a meaningless slogan and nothing more; just like any other slogan that we have heard in the past, unless our ministers learn to keep their promises to do better.

Usman Shah

Islamabad