Shocking speeches

I was astounded by the aggressive manner in which our PM spoke against his political opponents whilst giving a speech in Washington DC on July 21. He should have focused on the current economic agenda and international issues not on political differences and the ongoing accountability drive at home. The nation expected that he would portray a positive image of the country by speaking about the innumerable sacrifices rendered by Pakistan during the war on terror rather than continuing a cat fight.

Mannan Samad

Lahore