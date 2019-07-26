close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
July 27, 2019

Shocking speeches

Newspost

 
July 27, 2019

I was astounded by the aggressive manner in which our PM spoke against his political opponents whilst giving a speech in Washington DC on July 21. He should have focused on the current economic agenda and international issues not on political differences and the ongoing accountability drive at home. The nation expected that he would portray a positive image of the country by speaking about the innumerable sacrifices rendered by Pakistan during the war on terror rather than continuing a cat fight.

Mannan Samad

Lahore

