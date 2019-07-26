Khan pledges ‘every possible support’ to Chinese investors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged once again that his government is committed to provide an “enabling environment” for investors and the businesses as a delegation of eight Chinese textile companies called on him.

The Prime Minister said the government was fully focused on improving “ease of doing business” and implementing policies which encourages entrepreneurs to invest in various sectors of the economy and avail the ample business opportunities in the country.

The delegation was led by Shanghai Yuanyi Industry Chairman Huang Weiguo. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and BOI Chairman Zubair Gilani were also present during the meeting.

Executives of the Chinese companies — Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group, Huafu Fashion, Grace Towel, Zhejiang socks, Baiyuan Machinery, Atexco, Texhong and Black Peony — briefed the Prime Minister about their expertise and evinced keen interest in making investments in the country in various textile-related export sectors.

Prime Minister Khan highlighted the lucrative business opportunities, geo-strategic location of the country, a large consumer market and the availability of cost-effective and skilled labour in the country.

He also assured the delegation that the government would provide “every possible support and facilitation” to the investors.—APP/News Desk