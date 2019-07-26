Coveney accuses Boris of setting UK on ‘collision course’ with EU

BELFAST: Ireland’s foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney has accused Boris Johnson of making comments designed to set the UK on a collision course with the Republic and the European Union.

Coveney made the comments after he met Northern Ireland’s new Secretary of State Julian Smith in Belfast. In the first meeting between Irish and British government ministers since Johnson’s appointment as Prime Minister, Ireland’s deputy premier said he stressed the need to restore Stormont. Speaking after the meeting, the Tanaiste said the Prime Minister’s comments on Brexit were “unhelpful”, adding that it was a bad day for the Brexit process. “I think the statements of the British Prime Minister in the House of Commons were unhelpful in this process,” he added. “He seems to have made a deliberate decision to set Britain on a collision course with the EU and Ireland in relation to the Brexit negotiations. Only he can answer the question as to why he is doing that. From a Brexit negotiating perspective, it was a bad day yesterday and we will have to wait and see if that message coming from London changes in the weeks ahead.”

Smith held a series of separate meetings with the five main parties at Stormont on Friday. He will now lead the all-party talks process in the hope of reaching a deal to restore the institutions in Northern Ireland.

On Friday afternoon he visited the Guildhall in Londonderry. He was greeted by Derry and Strabane deputy mayor Cara Hunter and council chief executive John Kelpie. Smith also met Foyle MP Elisha McCallion inside the Guildhall.

A number of Irish language act and Bloody Sunday campaigners staged a demonstration outside the building during his visit. Asked whether he has confidence in the Northern Ireland talks, Smith said: “There were really good conversations this morning and I think all the political parties seem ready to engage in detail.

“I’ve asked them to meet on Monday and Tuesday next week. We need to really push forward because getting the Executive up and running is really key to moving things on and that’s part of the preparations for Brexit. There is no doubt that there are major challenges and we have got to treat those challenges very carefully, and I intend to do everything I can to address those challenges.”

Sinn Fein’s meeting with Smith lasted about an hour. They spoke about Brexit and the consequences of the UK crashing out of the EU. Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said she pressed Smith on the issue of Irish unity, adding that she hoped he was the last British Secretary of State.