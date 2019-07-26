China backs Trump’s Kashmir mediation offer

BEIJING: While backing US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer to help resolve the Kashmir issue, China has said it supports the international community, including the US, in playing a constructive role in improving Pakistan-India relations through dialogue.

“We support the international community, the US included, in playing a constructive role in improving Pakistan-India relations through dialogue,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement issued here on Friday.

“We hope the two countries can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue, and make concerted efforts to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia,” she added. The spokesperson said as a neighbour to both Pakistan and India, China sincerely hoped that the two countries could live in harmony.

Earlier this week, during the first visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Washington, President Trump had expressed his willingness to be a mediator to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. “If you would want me to mediate or arbitrate, I would be willing to do that,” Trump told Khan at a White House meeting during the visit. Khan said Trump would have the prayers of millions of people if he succeeded.

Pakistan has been reiterating that it is ready to hold talks with India to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.